Twitter reacts on Odd-Even rule's Delhi comeback

New Delhi: With news of Odd-Even road management system being implemented in Delhi spreading like (stubble) fire, Twitter reacted sharply to the AAP government's decision with many questioning the possible effectiveness and others supporting the move.

With pollution levels soaring over the Delhi sky, the Odd-Even traffic management plan will make a comeback in the city from November 13 to November 17. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot announced the decision on Thursday and said that the exemptions will be as were in the last two rounds.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter - with sarcastic and.or humorous undertones:

Numerology for cars...

#OddEven again. All the best #Delhi May the best number plate win. — Dipanshu Roy (@DipanshuRoy) November 9, 2017

Anulom Vilom anyone?

KIND ATTENTION my dear Delhiites :

Use left lung on odd days, and right lung on even days.

-- Issued in public interest.

- Arvind Kejriwal #OddEven — Blue Lemon (@Indopolity) November 9, 2017

Extra lung for sale!

KIND ATTENTION my dear Delhiites :

Use left lung on odd days, and right lung on even days.

-- Issued in public interest.

- Arvind Kejriwal #OddEven — Blue Lemon (@Indopolity) November 9, 2017

Sarcasm takes over Delhi air

Kejriwal is a visionary leader that by mere announcing the #OddEven scheme, smog has gone, blue sky all over, flowers are blooming, oxygen in abundance, children are happily breathing & dancing — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) November 9, 2017

Within minutes of Kejriwal Sir announcing #OddEven, can feel gush of pure oxygen in my lungs. Delhi is a big happy family. Strangers smiling. Walkers hugging. Hope it lasts — ?????? (@ggiittiikkaa) November 9, 2017

Gate(way) to fresh air

Pic 1 : Delhi few hours back

Pic 2 : Delhi, the moment @ArvindKejriwal announced #OddEven #DelhiSmog pic.twitter.com/degkck11ws — The Skin Doctor (@thecyberbully13) November 9, 2017

On a serious note...