हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Twitter reacts on Odd-Even rule's Delhi comeback

The Odd-Even road management system will be implemented in Delhi between November 13 and 17 in a bid to battle polluted air over NCR.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 09, 2017, 18:50 PM IST
Comments |
Twitter reacts on Odd-Even rule&#039;s Delhi comeback
File IANS Photo

New Delhi: With news of Odd-Even road management system being implemented in Delhi spreading like (stubble) fire, Twitter reacted sharply to the AAP government's decision with many questioning the possible effectiveness and others supporting the move.

With pollution levels soaring over the Delhi sky, the Odd-Even traffic management plan will make a comeback in the city from November 13 to November 17. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot announced the decision on Thursday and said that the exemptions will be as were in the last two rounds.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter - with sarcastic and.or humorous undertones:

Numerology for cars...

 

 

Anulom Vilom anyone?

 

 

Extra lung for sale!

 

 

Sarcasm takes over Delhi air

 

 

Gate(way) to fresh air

 

 

On a serious note...

Tags:
Odd-EvenOdd-even ruleDelhi pollution
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal urges north Indian states to join fight against pollution

Trending