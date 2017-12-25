Two bike-borne men snatch Indian diplomat's cell phone in Delhi

New Delhi: Indian diplomat Eenam Gambhir, who has become a known name for her strong criticism of Pakistan at the UN, had her cell phone stolen by two bike-borne men while she was out on a walk in Delhi, police said on Monday.

Gambhir is posted as First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York. A 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, she is currently home on a vacation.

In her complaint, she told police that two men riding a black motorcycle approached her around 11.20 p.m. on Saturday in Rohini`s Sector 7 and asked for the way to Hanuman Mandir.

"When I raised my hand to direct them to the temple, the pillion rider snatched my iPhone and both drove away," she said.

The diplomat told police she could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle since it was dark at the spot.

A First Information Report under Sections 356 (assault or criminal force to attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged at the Rohini North police station.