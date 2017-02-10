Two Delhi college girls missing since November 2014 traced to Jaipur

New Delhi: Two college girls from Delhi, missing from their houses since November 2014, have been traced in Rajasthan, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to police, both young women went missing, one from Swaroop Nagar area in Delhi and the other from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, more than two years ago but found living together in Jaipur.

"Kavita (name changed), a student of Delhi University, was reported missing by her father in November 2014," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

"The police were informed by the Rajasthan Police on Wednesday that the girl we are looking for is residing in a rented accommodation in Jaipur. Police visited her house and found her living with a girl who too was missing from Bharatpur. Their family members were informed for identification," Dumbere said.

Deepa (name changed) was also missing from her Bharatpur residence since November 2014 and a missing complaint was filed by her family with the Rajasthan Police, the officer said.

Kavita had gone to her grandmother's house in Bharatpur, where she befriended Deepa. Both are adults and decided to spend their entire life together, Dumbere said.

Kavita was working as an accountant in Jaipur and Deepa as a receptionist in a private company in Jaipur, the officer said.

A reward of Rs 20,000 was announced by the Delhi Police for help in tracing the young woman.

"Both the women were brought to Delhi and got medically examined. Kavita was presented in a court here for recording her statement, while Deepa was handed over to Rajasthan Police," the police officer said.

On questioning, Kavita said both fled their homes and started living together in a rented accommodation in Jaipur, the officer said.

