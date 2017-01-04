Two FIRs filed, probe on in 5 other corruption complaints from Najeeb Jung against Delhi govt: CBI sources

Delhi: CBI sources said on Wednesday that they had received seven corruption / irregularities complaints from former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung against Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

ANI quoted CBI sources as saying, "Two FIRs filed, in rest probe is on."

Yesterday, PTI had reported that the then Lt Governor Jung had referred seven cases related to alleged corruption in the Delhi government to CBI before demitting office.

The sources had said the cases were referred on the basis of Shunglu panel observations which had pointed out these alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi government.

The agency had recently registered a case into the appointment of Nikunj Aggarwal as OSD to Health Minister Satyendra Jain, besides alleged irregularities in the functioning of Delhi Wakf Board.

Jung had formed a three-member committee chaired by former Comptroller and Auditor General V K Shunglu on August 30, 2016, whose other members were ex-chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami and ex-chief vigilance commissioner Pradeep Kumar.

The Committee's mandate was to examine "irregularities" and "infirmities" in over 400 files on decisions taken by the AAP government.

Its tenure was to end on December 2. It had submitted its report to the LG office on November 27.

In August last year, the Delhi High Court had ordered that the Lt Governor was the administrator of the national capital rejecting several pleas challenging the LG's authority after which he had ordered examining of the files.

(With PTI inputs)