Two years of AAP government in Delhi: BJP shows Arvind Kejriwal the mirror

New Delhi: Even as the Arvind Kejriwal government completed two years in office in Delhi on Tuesday, BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for not fulfilling its poll promises.

The AAP stormed to power in Delhi in February 2015 with a stunning performance of winning 67 out of 70 seats.

Tweeting about the Delhi government's performance, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan listed areas where AAP government had failed to deliver.

They are as follows:

Party which mocked all other parties for less educated candidates has this to show for themselves. The hypocrites of AAP.#2साल_दिल्ली_बेहाल pic.twitter.com/m78D4wXUuE — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 14, 2017

That promise of electricity bill reduction turned out to be another of those 'conditions apply' gimmick. People, especially farmers, suffer pic.twitter.com/PEsN6BRKvN — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 14, 2017

There was a widespread campaign in Delhi about loans to students for Higher Education but the benefits are yet to reach them. What happened? pic.twitter.com/nu4p7Ox1Y2 — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 14, 2017

Elected twice to power in Delhi, somehow all the proofs against Sheila have disappeared It was 370 pages of pipe dreams that AAP was selling pic.twitter.com/D5oXV3dzx3 — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 14, 2017

Started with the rhetoric of Aam Aadmi, their ministers travel business class, vacation abroad and very much promote the same 'VIP culture'. pic.twitter.com/YMyZNxYv7Q — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 14, 2017

The Delhi govt has failed to start Aam Canteens despite allocating Rs 60 crore for it in last two budgets.

Empty promises & empty stomachs. pic.twitter.com/ECPmNUmnVi — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 14, 2017