close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Two years of AAP government in Delhi: BJP shows Arvind Kejriwal the mirror

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 19:59
Two years of AAP government in Delhi: BJP shows Arvind Kejriwal the mirror
File photo

New Delhi: Even as the Arvind Kejriwal government completed two years in office in Delhi on Tuesday, BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for not fulfilling its poll promises.

The AAP stormed to power in Delhi in February 2015 with a stunning performance of winning 67 out of 70 seats.

Tweeting about the Delhi government's performance, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan listed areas where AAP government had failed to deliver.

They are as follows:

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 19:55

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.