Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid shooting incident: Accused sent to 2-day police custody

The two suspects detained by the police in connection with the August 13 shooting incident had claimed responsibility for the attack in a video.

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi court on Tuesday sent two persons detained in connection with an alleged attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid to two-day police custody 

A special cell of Delhi Police detained two people in connection with a shooting incident during a programme of Umar Khalid. The two suspects detained by the police in connection with the August 13 shooting incident had claimed responsibility for the attack in a video.

In the video, the duo had identified themselves as Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal, claiming that the attack was supposed to be an Independence Day gift to the citizens. The police had launched an investigation into the claims and tried to verify the authenticity of the video, tracing the IP address from where it was uploaded.

"We respect our Constitution. But there is no provision in our Constitution to punish mad dogs. By mad dogs, we mean the JNU gang that is making the country weaker and their number is increasing. Our elders in Haryana have taught us that such people should be taught a lesson," one of the suspects had said in the video message.

The police had earlier released a picture of the shooting suspect, captured from CCTV footage. The picture was extracted from the footage of CCTV installed at the Vittalbhai Patel Road in New Delhi.

The man had reportedly fired the shot in the air at the Constitution Club. In his statement to the police, Umar Khalid had on Monday said that the accused first pounced on him, and then pushed him as he fired in the air.

