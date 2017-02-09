Uphaar tragedy: Supreme Court directs Gopal Ansal to serve one-year jail term

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Gopal Ansal, convicted for June 13, 1997, Uphaar fire tragedy in which 59 people lost their lives, to serve one year jail sentence, of which he had already served four months.

The apex court, in a majority verdict of 2:1, asked Gopal Ansal to surrender within four weeks to serve the remaining jail term of the one year punishment.

Sushil Ansal, who was also convicted in the case, has already undergone his jail sentence.

Sushil was given relief considering his advanced age by giving him the jail term already undergone by him, including the remission, in the case.

The majority verdict pronounced by Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Kurian Joseph said that fine of Rs 30 crore each imposed on Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal by the apex court earlier was "not excessive".

The top court, by its 2015 verdict had enhanced the sentence to two years - the maximum under Indian Penal Code's Section 304 (Causing death by negligence). But the top court had also let them off by asking the brothers to pay Rs 30 crore each, coupled with the sentence they have already undergone.

The verdict created uproar as Ansal brothers had individually undergone just five to six months imprisonment each.

They were awarded two years sentence by the trial court but the Delhi High Court by its December 19, 2008, verdict had reduced the sentence to one year.

59 people had died of asphyxia when a fire broke out during the screening of Bollywood movie 'Border' in Uphaar theatre in Green Park area of South Delhi on June 13, 1997.

Over 100 were also injured in the subsequent stampede.