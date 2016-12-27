US national gang rape: Four including tourist guide sent to two-day judicial custody

New Delhi: Four persons arrested in connection with the gang rape of a US national in a five-star hotel in the national capital earlier this year were on Tuesday sent to two-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.

The accused were produced before the Delhi's Patiala court today.

"On December 3, the Delhi police registered a case in connection with the gang-rape. The complainant was kind enough to come down to Delhi, got her statement recorded before police and court and helped in collecting evidence," said Deependra Pathak, Joint Commissioner of Police, South West District.

The accused - a tour guide, driver, cleaner and a hotel staff were yesterday arrested by the Delhi Police. On December 8, the tourist guide, accused of raping the woman, along with his accomplices, was questioned by police after his arrival from Nepal.

The US national said in her complaint that she had arrived in Delhi in March this year on a tourist visa and was staying in a hotel when the crime took place.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anybody.

She had also stated that the accused had made a video of the act and had threatened to make it public if she reported the matter to anyone.

Reports suggest that the tourist guide during her stay arrived at the hotel along with four friends one day. The men shared a few drinks in the lady’s room following which they allegedly took turns to rape her.

The woman, who went back to the US traumatised by the incident, had gone into depression.