Vasant Kunj triple murder: Scolded for visiting discotheques and flunking exam, son murders parents, sister

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, the police on Wednesday arrested the 19-year-old son for the murder of his father, mother and sister in southwest Delhi's Kishanganj in Vasant Kunj area.

Suraj alias Sarnam Verma allegedly stabbed his father Mithilesh, mother Siya and sister in the early hours of Wednesday. He then ransacked crime scene to make it look like a robbery attempt gone wrong, added the police.

The accused had flunked Class 12 exams and was often scolded for lack of interest in studies, flamboyant lifestyle and irresponsible behaviour. He was a part of a WhatsApp group where he often discussed going out, visiting nightclubs and discotheques with friends. He also loved hookah, said police.

The father, a contractor, had got him admission to a private institute in Gurgaon for a diploma in civil engineering so that he too could become a contractor.

On August 15, Suraj was beaten up by his father for going out and flying kites. That very day, angry over regular scoldings and restrictions, Suraj decided to murder his entire family and started plotting his moves.

On Tuesday, he purchased a pair of scissors and a knife for Rs 200. Then, he waited for his family to fall asleep.

At 3 am Wednesday, he first attacked his father, stabbing him five times and proceeded to stab his mother. Upon hearing the commotion, the sister woke up. Suraj went to the other room and slashed his sister's throat. By this time, the mother reached the room to save the daughter, where he then killed her too.

He cleaned the murder weapons in the washroom and then threw them under the bed. Later, he strew things around to make it look like a ransack attempt gone wrong.

Suspicion on Suraj arose after all evidence pointed towards someone close to the family committed the crimes. No valuables were missing, fingerprints of outsiders were also absent from the crime scene, said the officer.

Soon, the police started interrogating Suraj. He confessed his crimes after coming face-to-face with the shopkeeper from whom he purchased the murder weapons.

The murder weapon under the bed and blood stains on his clothes further helped build a case against the accused.

Earlier, also tried to stage a fake kidnapping and fled the house but developed cold feet after he thought how he would sustain without money, police said.

With agency inputs