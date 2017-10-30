WATCH: Nigerian nationals break out in clash in Delhi's private hospital

Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
In a disturbing video, Nigerian nationals broke out into a violent clash inside a Delhi-based private hospital.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 30, 2017, 11:48 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In a disturbing video, Nigerian nationals broke out into a violent clash inside a Delhi-based private hospital.

The one-minute video was on Monday tweeted by news agency ANI. According to the clip, the incident took place on Saturday at around 4 o'clock.

The Nigerians are believed to belong to two different groups.

The brutal act was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the premises of the nursing home.

The footage shows two people barging inside, breaking a door. A couple of more people were seen joining the fight and thrashing each other.

Tags:
Nigerian nationalsDelhiprivate hospitalCCTV footage
