Weather warning: All evening schools to be closed in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday decided to close all evening schools on Tuesday following the weather department's warning about heavy rains and thunderstorm.

The government said that all evening schools (the second shift which starts from the afternoon) will be shut on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Anshu Prakash to review preparedness in the wake of the warning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert forecasting that several parts of north India including Delhi could witness thunderstorm and squall on Tuesday with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometres per hour.

"All evening schools will remain closed tomorrow following the weather warning," a senior government official told PTI.

The government also issued a list of "dos and don'ts" to deal with any such possible situation. Officials of the fire department, revenue, traffic police, home, PWD and others were present.

The revenue department of the government has already issued directions to all district officers and said water and power utilities would also keep restoration teams ready.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning last week.