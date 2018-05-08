Weather warning: Delhi police issues helpline numbers

Delhi: A dust storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hour, hit the national capital on Monday night followed by a squall. The high-velocity wind swept through Delhi around 11.15 pm, an official at the Safdarjung observatory said, as per PTI.

For emergency, the Delhi police has issued helpline numbers, which are as follows - 1095, 01125844444 and 8750871493 for WhatsApp.

#WATCH: Dust storm hits Delhi's RK Puram. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) a spell of rain/ thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-70 kmph) likely to occur over Delhi and NCR during next 3 to 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/xXc7AHHs5T — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018

The MeT department had issued a warning message at 8.53 pm on Monday, saying a spell of rain/thunderstorm accompanied with squall is likely to occur over Delhi and NCR during in the next three-four hours. It has forecast rains and gusty winds for Tuesday as well.

It was a hot day in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 39.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government decided to close all evening schools on Tuesday and put search and rescue teams on standby in the wake of the meteorological department issuing a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorm.

The traffic police has alerted their field formations to be ready to remove obstacles such as fallen trees and asked commuters to check weather conditions before travelling.

The Delhi Metro, too, has decided to exercise extreme caution in running of trains in the wake of the warning.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an amber-coloured alert, indicating severe weather, for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal.

(With PTI inputs)