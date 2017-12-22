BJP's whole structure is founded on lies: Rahul Gandhi takes shots after first CWC meeting

NEW DELHI: Day after a trial court acquitted all those implicated in the 2G scam, which had rocked the then UPA government, leading to a humiliating defeat of the Congress in 2014 general elections, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the “whole foundation of BJP is based on lies”.

The 2G scam was a major blow to the then Congress government at the center, with the opposition making it a major poll issue and branding the party as most corrupt. The graft allegations have paid rich dividends to the BJP and helped turn the voters in its favour in successive polls.

Hearing a PIL, the Supreme Court had ruled that the spectrum allotment was "unconstitutional and arbitrary" and cancelled all 122 licenses approved by the then IT Minister A. Raja who was at the helm from 2007 to 2009.

“BJP is busy shielding the corrupt, the whole structure of BJP is based on lies,” Gandhi told reporters after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) held after the court verdict. The Congress leader also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on issues that his party had demanded answers from him.

Gandhi alleged that BJP president Amit Shah's son had invested just Rs 50,000 in a business venture but its turnover swelled to a whopping 80 crore within three months. “Why the prime minister is silent on this, we have asked him but he didn't answer,” Gandhi said.

He also questioned the “Modi model” allegedly flaunted by the ruling party during elections. “What is 'Modi Model'? Look at the farmers' plight, demonitisation, the 'Gabbar Singh tax' (a reference to GST). The poor are the worst hit by these decisions,” he claimed.

The Congress president also took potshots at the Center over the Rafael deal, saying the government changed the original deal and did not bother to follow the official procedure.

“Why the prime minister is not speaking about these issues,” he asked.