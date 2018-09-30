हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Why Vivek Tiwari killed despite being Hindu: Kejriwal on Lucknow man's death, sparks row

Vivek Tiwari was allegedly shot at by a Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant on Friday.

Why Vivek Tiwari killed despite being Hindu: Kejriwal on Lucknow man&#039;s death, sparks row

New Delhi: Amid a massive uproar that has been triggered in Uttar Pradesh following the killing of Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on the deceased dragged him into a fresh row.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Delhi CM, earlier in the day, tweeted, "Vivek Tiwari was an Hindu, then why did they kill him? BJP leaders are sexually harassing Hindu girls across the country and getting away with it. Please take off the curtain from your eyes. BJP is no protector of Hindus. They will not even think twice if they have to kill all Hindus to gain power."

Replying to a Twitterati who enquired if there would be a proper investigation into Tiwari murder, Kejriwal further said, "No. Even though Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus."

Vivek Tiwari, who was working as Apple's sales manager, was allegedly shot at by a Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant on Friday. The deceased was with a woman in his car when the incident took place. The woman has said that she is under no pressure to hide the truth, adding that she wanted the culprit to be punished.

The accused policeman, however, defended his act, saying that he had no option but to fire in self-defence as Tiwari allegedly tried to run him over thrice. According to the policeman, Prashant Chaudhary, he approached the car after it found it parked with lights off.

Allegedly in self-defence, the policeman opened fire at the car and the bullet pierced through the windshield, hitting Tiwari. The Apple sales manager was immediately rushed to nearby Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalVivek TiwariApple sales manager

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close