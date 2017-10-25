With new tyres, new battery, AAP's famous blue Wagon R ready to hit the road again

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's famous blue Wagon R, which was stolen and recovered a few days back, is back on the road now. The Aam Aadmi Party's car has had its tyres replaced, has got a brand new battery and an engine control module in place.

The car that is being used by AAP leader Vandana Singh, was facing a financial crunch. Its battery and two tyres have been sponsored by AAP volunteers, and the engine control module has been purchased by Singh.

On October 12, it was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat. It was found two days later in Ghaziabad. The robbers had removed its battery, replaced the tyres with old worn out ones before leaving it stranded.

The car had to be towed back to the party office. Since there was a shortage of funds to repair the car, it was parked inside the premises of the party office at Rouse Avenue.

The car holds enormous sentimental value for party workers. Recalling how the two days when the car was missing, Singh said that he recevied at least 100 calls during that time. She added though that Kejriwal tried to cheer her up.

The car was gifted by a party volunteer in January 2013. Along with the muffler that Kejriwal wore, this Wagon R was a key highlight of his election campaign in Delhi. He used it till the 2015 assembly election. He even chose to use the Wagon R even after becoming chief minister for the the first time in 2013.