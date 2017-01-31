close
Woman crushed to death with stone in Delhi's Mangolpuri, husband on the run

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:55
Representational image

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly crushed to death with a stone in a public park in Mangolpuri area of the national capital

The incident reportedly took place on Monday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Aarti, who was married barely a month ago. her body was found at a public park in Mangolpuri at around 8:30 pm.

According to ANI report, Delhi Police received a call from an anonymous number who claimed to be Aarti's husband, who said that he allegedly killed the woman and is coming to the police station to surrender himself. 

The police reached the crime scene following the call and recovered the body. 

According to report, the body was lying in a pool of blood. A big stone, which was allegedly used to crush the body, was lying close to the body. 

Aarti's husband is on the run. 

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:55

