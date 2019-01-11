हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
woman IAS officer

Woman IAS officer, posted in Mizoram, harassed in Delhi's Saket court, no arrests yet

The woman is a 2014-batch IAS officer currently posted in Mizoram.

Woman IAS officer, posted in Mizoram, harassed in Delhi&#039;s Saket court, no arrests yet

NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate development, a woman IAS officer, who has been posted in Mizoram, was allegedly harassed in Delhi's Saket court, said reports on Friday.

The woman is a 2014-batch IAS officer currently posted in Mizoram.

She was allegedly harassed by a lawyer and his associates, according to news agency ANI. 

The incident took place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the lawyer and his associates on the basis of woman IAS officer's complaint. 

It is not clear yet as to what triggered the incident.

No arrests have been made in this connection as yet. 

Tags:
woman IAS officerMizoramDelhiSaket CourtWoman IAS officer harassed

Must Watch