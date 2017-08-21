close
Delhi: Woman kills boyfriend over who will cook dinner

A 28-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death after an argument over who would cook the dinner.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:17
New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death after an argument over who would cook the dinner in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Saturday.

The victim identified as Eezu, 30, a native of Nigeria, reportedly died of multiple stab injuries. Police have booked the accused, Elvi Ujumma in charge of murder.

Eezu had invited Ujumma's to her place in the afternoon. They soon ended up fighting. It was only after neighbours' intervention, both of them calmed down.

Nevertheless, the argument resumed soon after the neighbours left.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that the fight started over who would prepare the dinner. She claimed that it was Eezu who hit her first, reported The Times of India.

Following which, she rushed to the kitchen and got a knife to scare him. Despite her repeated warnings, Eezu tried to attack her again.

This raised Ujumma's anger and she stabbed him a number of times.

"I got scared on seeing him bleeding badly and called my friends. Together, we took him to hospital. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival," a police officer quoted her as saying.

Neighbour Prabhjot said, "The man often came to the house, but I had never heard them fighting like this. After some time, I saw the woman and her friends hailing an autorickshaw and taking the man to hospital. He was bleeding badly."

"Eezu had been staying here for three months. Her boyfriend often visited her, but I had never received any complaint against them," said Vijay, caretaker of the house.

