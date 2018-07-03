हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Woman walks on Delhi metro track in an alleged bid to commit suicide - Watch viral video

The incident took place in Noida where the woman can be seen walking from Noida Sector 15 metro station to the Sector 16 metro station.

Woman walks on Delhi metro track in an alleged bid to commit suicide - Watch viral video
Play

NEW DELHI: Despite added measures being taken by the Delhi Metro to ensure safety and to curb cases of suicides on the station, repeated incidents come to light where people can be seen attempting to end their life on the train tracks. A video of one such incident has gone viral where a woman can be seen walking on the metro tracks from one station to the other.

The incident took place in Noida where the woman can be seen walking from Noida Sector 15 metro station to the Sector 16 metro station. The woman did not board the metro but instead chose to walk the distance. 

When the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials spotted her walked on the tracks, they stopped the trains between the two stations. Bystanders kept asking her to move to safety but she paid no heed to their statements. 

It is being said that the woman wanted to commit suicide at the metro station but decided against taking the decision at the last moment.

The DMRC noticed her on the tracks and handed her over to the authorities. No complaint was reportedly filed in connection with the misadventure.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi metro trackNoida metroDelhi Metro Rail CorporationDMRC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close