Youth attacked by knives and rods for saving a child during Holi celebrations

Delhi: In a horrific incident, a youth was attacked with knives and rods by a group of men in Delhi's Khanpur area on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident happened when the young man named Ashish left his gym in Duggal colony at around 4 pm on Thursday and was going towards his home in his scooter.

Two men were waiting for him on the way. When they saw Ashish coming towards them, they informed their other friends. Soon, ten men on bikes surrounded Ashish and started attacking him with knives and rods. He was attacked more than fifty times.

The attackers then fled on their bikes. According to reports, the police was called by the local people but they did not come for nearly an hour.

Meanwhile, Ashish has been admitted to a hospital. His condition is reportedly critical.

Ashish was supposedly attacked because he had intervened in an altercation between two men and a child. The child had thrown water balloons on the two men who attacked Ashish.

The two started hitting the child after they were hit by the balloon. Ashish intervened and saved the kid from the men. This infuriated them and they threatened to 'see' Ashish later.

They then attacked Ashish along with their friends. The whole incident is said to be captured in the CCTV camera.

In the footage, Ashish is supposedly seen coming out of the gym in a black T-shirt. Ten men on bikes are seen coming after him. As per reports, the men are seen attacking Ashish in the CCTV and then running away.