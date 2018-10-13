हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

The incident occurred around 3 pm when at least four youths stabbed Saeed Anwar over a dozen times.

Representational image

New Delhi: A youth was stabbed to death on Saturday by a group of local boys in a south Delhi area, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when at least four youths stabbed Saeed Anwar over a dozen times, police said.

"Some locals informed the police about a fight involving local boys at Indira Kalyan Vihar in Okhla Phase-1," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal. 

"Saeed Anwar was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," Biswal added.

"The accused have been identified as neighbours of the deceased. Raids are on to nab them," he added.

