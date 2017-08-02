A hunt for arrowheads lead this Ohio man to a 900-year-old discovery! - Know what it is

New Delhi: People often stumble across the most bizarre things, which at first seem irrelevant, but have turned out to be big discoveries.

In another such accident, a man in Ohio found human remains June 21 in a field above Mohawk Dam while hunting for arrowheads.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office says a coroner has concluded that the remains are approximately 900 years old.

After coming across the remains, the man called the authorities immediately. The county coroner determined the bones were human and had been at the site for an extended period of time.

The sheriff's office says detectives and agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation excavated the site and removed the remains to the Licking County Coroner's Office for further investigation.

An analysis recently determined the estimated age of the bones.

(With PTI inputs)