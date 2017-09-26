close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Archaeologists unearth 'Lost city' of Alexander the Great in Iraq

Researchers at the British Museum in London used drones to find the remains of Qalatga Darband, a fortified settlement in northern Iraq with a thriving wine trade, that went unrecorded in history.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 17:44
Archaeologists unearth &#039;Lost city&#039; of Alexander the Great in Iraq
(Representational image)

New Delhi: Archaeologists have been successful in digging out and discovering many ancient artifacts, some of them being path-breaking.

There have also been accounts of whole ancient cities being discovered hidden away somewhere least expected. Well, here's another one!

A city believed to be lost for more than 2,000 years and thought to have been founded by Alexander the Great, has been discovered in Iraq.

Researchers at the British Museum in London used drones to find the remains of Qalatga Darband, a fortified settlement in northern Iraq with a thriving wine trade, that went unrecorded in history.

According to John MacGinnis, an archaeologist at the Iraq Emergency Heritage Management Training Programme, it was established for the first time that there was a city dating back to the first and second centuries BC.

"It is early days, but we think it would have been a bustling city on a road from Iraq to Iran. You can imagine people supplying wine to soldiers passing through," said MacGinnis.

The archaeologists stumbled across the lost city while poring over declassified spy satellite photographs taken by the US government for military purposes in the 1960s but made public only in 1996.

The city was built on the likely route that Alexander took in 331 BC as he was pursuing Darius III of Persia, whom he had defeated in battle at Gaugamela, 'The Times' reported.

Statues of Greco-Roman deities and terracotta roof tiles show a strong Greek influence, indicating that its early residents were Alexander's subjects and those of his successor, researchers said.

They confirmed the location of the buried city by flying a drone equipped with a camera.

When images were processed to exaggerate contrasts in colour, the team found outlines of a large rectangular building hidden beneath fields of wheat and barley.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Lost continentArchaeological discoveriesDiscoveriesAlexander the GreatQalatga DarbandIraqscience news

From Zee News

Railway hotel tender case: CBI summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

Railway hotel tender case: CBI summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, T...

Mobile phone explodes on London Underground, sparks panic
EuropeWorld

Mobile phone explodes on London Underground, sparks panic

Russian live streams suicide as he lets black mamba bite him
World

Russian live streams suicide as he lets black mamba bite hi...

No country for old women: China refuses visa to elderly Indian runner
World

No country for old women: China refuses visa to elderly Ind...

Obamacare repeal bill &#039;dead&#039; as key Republican Susan Collins opposes Trump
World

Obamacare repeal bill 'dead' as key Republican Su...

World

Palestinian gunman kills three Israelis at settlement

Reliance Jio foots chunk of bill for cut-price phone, bets on data
Internet & Social MediaTechnology

Reliance Jio foots chunk of bill for cut-price phone, bets...

Pakistan&#039;s BAT tries to push intruders into J&amp;K; attempt foiled
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan's BAT tries to push intruders into J&K; a...

Saudi official axed over king image with &#039;Star Wars&#039; icon
World

Saudi official axed over king image with 'Star Wars...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video