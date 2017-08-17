close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australian researchers discover how first animals appeared on earth

A sudden explosion of algae which occurred 650 million years ago was the catalyst for how the first animals appeared on earth, according to a study led by Australian researchers.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 20:25

Canberra: A sudden explosion of algae which occurred 650 million years ago was the catalyst for how the first animals appeared on earth, according to a study led by Australian researchers.

In a statement released on Thursday, associate professor Jochen Brocks from the Australian National University (ANU) said his team "crushed" ancient sedimentary rocks into a fine powder in order to closely analyse their contents, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brocks said the researchers were able to backdate traces of organisms as far back as 650 million years ago.

"We crushed these rocks to powder and extracted molecules of ancient organisms from them.

"These molecules tell us that it really became interesting 650 million years ago. It was a revolution of ecosystems, it was the rise of algae," he said.

Brock said the timeline shows that the algal bloom formed after a 50 million year-long ice age; glaciers and ice formations "ground entire mountain ranges to powder" in a development which released nutrients into oceans. 

TAGS

AnimalAustralian researchersEarthAustralian National UniversityOceans

From Zee News

Exclusive: US forces to stay in Syria for decades, say militia allies
World

Exclusive: US forces to stay in Syria for decades, say mili...

Body of Imams calls use of DJs, dance in weddings against Shariat Law, announces to boycott such marriages
India

Body of Imams calls use of DJs, dance in weddings against S...

BJP-led NDA will get 349 seats if Lok Sabha polls held today, Modi voted best PM: Survey
India

BJP-led NDA will get 349 seats if Lok Sabha polls held toda...

West Bengal

GJM chief Bimal Gurung discharged in Madan Tamang murder ca...

Bihar

Gandhi Maidan in Patna to be transformed as 'city squa...

BSNL unveils mobile wallet for subscribers
Technology

BSNL unveils mobile wallet for subscribers

India

BJP terms opposition meet an alliance of 'scared peopl...

India

Malegaon blast: SC reserves order on Prasad Shrikant​ Puroh...

Moscow calls &#039;nonsense&#039; allegations that it meddled in US 2016 elections
World

Moscow calls 'nonsense' allegations that it meddl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video