Largest of its kind 'giant dinosaur fossil wall' unearthed in China's Chongqing city

New Delhi: A giant dinosaur fossil wall has been discovered by a team of Chinese paleontologists in southwest China's Chongqing city.

The site is believed to be the largest of its kind in the world.

As per the reports, it is estimated that a large number of dinosaur fossils are buried at least 20 meters under the ground.

It is said that the fossils at the site in Yunyang county are believed to be from the Jurassic Period.

Since it was discovered a year ago, over 5,000 fossils have been excavated.

The unearthed fossils belong to at least five dinosaur categories.

