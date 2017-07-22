close
Largest of its kind 'giant dinosaur fossil wall' unearthed in China's Chongqing city

The site is believed to be the largest of its kind in the world.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 17:35
Largest of its kind &#039;giant dinosaur fossil wall&#039; unearthed in China&#039;s Chongqing city
Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: A giant dinosaur fossil wall has been discovered by a team of Chinese paleontologists in southwest China's Chongqing city.

As per the reports, it is estimated that a large number of dinosaur fossils are buried at least 20 meters under the ground.

It is said that the fossils at the site in Yunyang county are believed to be from the Jurassic Period.

Since it was discovered a year ago, over 5,000 fossils have been excavated.

The unearthed fossils belong to at least five dinosaur categories.

Check out the post below:

giant dinosaur fossil wallfossilChinaChongqing cityDinosaur fossilsFossils

