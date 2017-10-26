'Mummified aliens' found in Peru are real, claims scientist

New Delhi: When researchers discovered the bizarre corpses of three-fingered and three-toed 'mummified aliens' in Nazca, Peru, many believed they were fake.

Well, here's news for you – scientists have confirmed that they are very much real!

According to the Daily Express, Dr Edson Vivanco, who is part of the team who made the discovery, said the bodies are of extraterrestrial origin.

One set of DNA test results found the remains were 100% human, while others were inconclusive.

Vivanco's interview and statements were documented by British ufologist Steve Meera, who travelled to Peru.

Dr Vivanco said: "They invited me to join the investigation to give my medical opinion to determine if the pieces we studied were real or just a fraud.

"There are lots of details that indicate that the bodies are real.

"To recreate a skull with these characteristics is a very difficult task.

"For example regarding the internal structure of the skull we can find the parietal sutures, occipital sutres, frontal sutures, and other anatomical characteristics that indicate it's a real skull.

"On first impression I found it odd to examine a three-fingered hand with five phalanges (finger segments) present on each finger," Daily Express reported.

X-rays of the hand released by the team were examined by independent scientists as well, who concluded they were made using human finger bones from a number of hands.

Dr Vivanco added: "Just three fingers with five phalanges. That caught our attention and we decided to keep investigating to determine if this is real or a fake.

"I think it's very important to investigate this no matter what the outcome.

"Because a few doctors already did give their opinion on it without any kind of study, saying the bodies are assembled even though they didn't have access to them.

"If it is a fake we will be the first to say and report it. Right now we are studying the evidence.

"And so far we haven't found anything to say it is a fraud or that the bodies have been modified or altered in any way.

"We have lots of evidence that sets us on the path to prove that this is real," Daily Express said.

Despite Vivanco's statements saying the mummies are real, organisers of the ninth annual World Congress on Mummy Studies, which took place in Lima, Peru, last August, are convinced it is a hoax.

As per the report, the group issued an angry call on Facebook for an official inquiry into whether archaeological crimes have been committed.