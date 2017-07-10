Prehistoric shark remains found near Peru lake

Lima: The remains of a pre-historic shark were discovered near Peru's Lake Titicaca.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the "Pucapampella Shark" is believed to be the 400- million-year-old precursor to today's vertebrae, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The fossil was unearthed at the paleontological site of Imarrucos, northwest of Titicaca, the world's highest navigable lake, said the ministry.

The remains are believed to date from the Devonian epoch, also known as the "Age of Fish", when various fish species emerged.

Due to its value to paleontology research, Peruvian officials are looking to protect the site by placing it on the list of National Cultural Heritage sites.

"That will serve to legally protect it and encourage the scientific study of these fauna, given their great paleontological potential to learn more about the history of life from its origins and its early evolution," said Leonardo Zevallos, from Peru's Department of Cultural Heritage.

"Soon, we will be able to talk with more knowledge about the Peruvian Devonian seas and their biodiversity," Zevallos added.