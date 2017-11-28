13-yr-old Australian app maker youngest entrepreneur at GES

Hyderabad: Hamish Finlayson, 13, is the youngest entrepreneur who will be showcasing his gaming and awareness apps at the high-profile Global Entrepreneurship Summit here.

The Australia-based entrepreneur, who is studying in 7th grade, has so far developed five apps including the one to save turtles, and is currently working on the sixth one for increasing awareness about traffic rules.

"I am super excited to be in India," Finlayson said, adding that though his first love is technology and developing apps, he also focus on his studies.

"Only after finishing my school homework, I work on my apps. I work only in my spare time," he added.

Graeme Finlayson, father of Hamish, said that it all started when he was just eight years old and in the 3rd grade.

After contesting in a competition on apps, Hamish got interested and the journey started from there, his father said. The apps developed by him are available on Apple as well as Google Play stores.

"The sixth app he is developing is about teaching people about road safety," Graeme said.

With customers in 54 countries, Hamish wants to scale his technology to solve big problems being faced by the people across the world, the father added.

He further said that at GES 2017, Hamish wants to showcase the light of sea turtles and raise awareness about the impact of autism on society.