21st GST Council meet in Hyderabad on Sept 9

Hyderabad: The next GST Council meeting will be held here on September 9, a senior official in Telangana government said on Wednesday.

This will be the third meeting of the council since the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1 and the 21st since it was set up in September last year.

"The meeting will be held in Hyderabad. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be heading the meeting. The agenda will be fixed soon," the official told PTI.

"Our (Telangana) government is going to raise the issue of tax concession for government projects, besides other subjects such as concession for Beedi industry and granite," he said.

The council, chaired by Jaitley and having state finance ministers as members, has over the past 10 months ironed out various contentious issues and decided on a four-tier tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 2.16 lakh VAT registrations in the state, as many as 1.96 lakh vendors have enrolled under the GST and the migration was smooth, the official said.

"The remaining are basically those who have the turnover below Rs 20 lakh," the official said, adding that the deadline for filing returns for the month of July has been extended up to August 25.

Under certain circumstances, the traders will be allowed to file their returns till September 5.