28% GST levy; fireworks units to begin indefinite stir on Jun 30

Fireworks units in the state would participate in the indefinite strike.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 17:09
Sivakasi: Fireworks manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu will begin an indefinite strike from June 30 in protest against levy of 28 percent GST on fireworks .

A Asaithambi, President,The Tamilnadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association, said the 'exorbitant' GST would affect eight lakh workers involved in the industry and demanded that it be reduced to 15 percent.

He said 811 fireworks units in the state would participate in the indefinite strike.

