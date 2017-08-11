 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

5.4 lakh new tax payers added post-demonetisation: CEA Arvind Subramanian

The Economic Survey said "a series of deflationary impulses are weighing on an economy yet to gather its full momentum"

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 20:02
5.4 lakh new tax payers added post-demonetisation: CEA Arvind Subramanian

New Delhi: Describing the impact of demonetization on the Indian economy, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian said on Friday that there has been a 20 percent reduction in cash in the economy.

"Cash has come down in the economy..there has been a 20 percent reduction in cash relative to what might have been without demonetization," Subramanian said in a briefing following the release of Economic Survey 2016-17 - II, authored by him, which was tabled in Parliament earlier in the day. 

"The cash-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio has come down to 1.6 percentage points," he added.

Curency in circulation declined significantly following the demonetization of high-value notes. The Survey said that, as on the end of the last fiscal on March 31, currency in circulation contracted by 19.7 percent whereas reserve money contracted by 12.9 percent.

The CEA said there had been a "regime shift in terms of macroeconomic stability since demonetization", pointing to the addition of new taxpayers in the system.

"5.4 lakh new tax payers have been added in the post- demonetization period (November 9, 2016) up to March 31, 2017... a big number," he said.

The Economic Survey said "a series of deflationary impulses are weighing on an economy yet to gather its full momentum"

It highlighted decline in farm revenues and non-cereal food prices, farm loan waivers, fiscal consolidation and declining profitability in the power and telecommunication sectors as the factors generating deflationary tendencies. 

The November demonetization took a toll on the Indian economy with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the fourth quarter, ending March this year, falling sharply to 6.1 percent from seven per cent in the previous quarter while growth for entire 2016-17 also declined correspondingly.

Subramanian said farm loan waiver by states would have a deflationary effect by cutting demand in the economy by between 0.4 to 0.7 percent of GDP.

"Farm loan waivers by states could amount to anything between Rs 1.25 lakh crore to Rs 2.75 lakh crore," he said.

He explained that while the Centre would not relax on the fiscal borrowing limit of the states, which, in order to make the farm loan waivers, would then be forced to either make cuts to expenditure or raise taxes, both of which would have a deflationary impact. 

TAGS

Economic Surveymid year economic surveyCEA Arvind SubramanianDemonetisationPost demonetisation taxpayersCash-to-GDP ratio

From Zee News

Paswan seeks onion MEP at $450/tonne to check price rise
Economy

Paswan seeks onion MEP at $450/tonne to check price rise

Economy

India one of the most open economies globally for FDI: Surv...

Forex reserves touch new life-time high of $393.448 billion
Markets

Forex reserves touch new life-time high of $393.448 billion

RBI policy rate can come down by 0.25-0.75%: Economic Survey
Economy

RBI policy rate can come down by 0.25-0.75%: Economic Surve...

High stock market valuation temporary, it will revert to normal levels: CEA Arvind Subramanian
Markets

High stock market valuation temporary, it will revert to no...

TVS Motor to launch electric and hybrid vehicles
Automobiles

TVS Motor to launch electric and hybrid vehicles

Markets

Rupee free fall continues, down 5 paise at 64.13 vs USD

Complexity of deal derailed Flipkart-Snapdeal talks: Sources
Companies

Complexity of deal derailed Flipkart-Snapdeal talks: Source...

Mauritius fund offers $1.67 billion fund for Sahara&#039;s Aamby Valley
Companies

Mauritius fund offers $1.67 billion fund for Sahara's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video