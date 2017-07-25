76 banks report 5,076 cases of active banking frauds

New Delhi: A combined 5,076 cases of active banking frauds involving Rs 1 lakh or more causing losses of Rs 16,78,853 lakh were reported by 76 banks during 2016-17, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said State Bank of India reported 544 cases of such frauds that caused a loss of Rs 1,91,295 lakh.

The minister further said that for ICICI Bank, the number of cases is 688 causing loss of Rs 36,844 lakh.

To a separate query, Gangwar said public banks received 81,309 complaints about working style in 2016-17, of which 77,291 were disposed of.

SBI received maximum complaints (30,581), followed by Punjab National Bank (6,227), Canara Bank (5,248) and Bank of Baroda (5,043).