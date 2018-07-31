हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
7th CPC

7th Pay Commission: Bihar University teachers, non-teaching staff to get revised salary soon

The revised pay scale under 7th CPC will supposedly benefit around 8 thousand teachers and 30 thousand non teaching staffs serving under Bihar university.



New Delhi/Patna: In what could bring cheers to thousands of teachers and staffs in Bihar University, the Bihar government has announced that it will soon implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made the announcement that Bihar University teachers will soon get hiked salary under the 7th CPC. He made the announcement during the inauguration of the Patliputra University.

Kumar has directed the education department to form a committee on this. The Bihar CM said that the teaching and non-teaching staff will get revised salary as soon as the committee submits its reports to the ministry.



 The Union Cabinet had in June last year approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.

All allowances are given effect from July 1, 2017.

The recommendations benefit over 1 crore employees. This includes over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners, of which 14 lakh employees and 18 lakh pensioners are from the defence forces.

