close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

7th Pay Commission: Evolving momentum of inflation to be determined by implementation of HRA, says RBI

In line with record low retail inflation, the RBI cut policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent and the reverse repo by similar proportion to 5.75 percent.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:27
7th Pay Commission: Evolving momentum of inflation to be determined by implementation of HRA, says RBI

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India in its second bi-monthly monetary policy review on Wednesday said that implementation of HRA will be one of the key factors that will guide the momentum of inflation in future.

RBI projected the quarterly average headline inflation in the range of 2.0-3.5 percent in the first half of the year and 3.5-4.5 percent in the second half.

 

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights
MUST READ
RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights

 

Looking ahead, RBI said, as base effects fade, the evolving momentum of inflation would be determined by:

(a) the impact on the CPI of the implementation of house rent allowances (HRA) under the 7th central pay commission (CPC)

(b) the impact of the price revisions withheld ahead of the GST

(c) the disentangling of the structural and transitory factors shaping food inflation.

In a bonanza to 48 lakh central government employees, the government had earlier in July notified recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications which will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

HRA rates, which was earlier paid at 30 percent for X (population of 50 lakh and above), 20 percent for Y (5 to 50 lakh) and 10 percent for Z (below 5 lakh) category cities, have now been reduced to 24 percent for X, 16 percent for Y and 8 percent for Z category cities.

The HRA rates will be revised upwards when the DA crosses 25 percent and 50 percent respectively, as per the notification.

The Central Bank further said that the timing of the States’ implementation of the salary and allowances award is critical – it is not factored into the baseline projection in view of lack of information on their plans.

“If States choose to implement salary and allowance increases similar to the Centre in the current financial year, headline inflation could rise by an additional estimated 100 basis points above the baseline over 18-24 months,” it said.

In line with record low retail inflation, the RBI Governor headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent and the reverse repo by similar proportion to 5.75 percent.

The MPC has also decided to keep the policy stance neutral and to watch incoming data with a view to keeping headline inflation close to 4 percent.

This is the first rate cut since October 2016 and the interest rate is now at 6-year low.

 

TAGS

RBI Monetary policy reviewRBI credit policyRBIRBI monetary policy todayRBI monetary policy newsLive coverage of RBI monetary policymonetary policyinterest rateRepo rateloansInterest On LoansUrjit PatelBorrowersMonetary Policy CommitteeRBI monetary policyRBI policy review 2017RBI Monetary policy review August 2017

From Zee News

RBI aims to keep retail inflation near 4% on &#039;durable basis&#039;
Economy

RBI aims to keep retail inflation near 4% on 'durable...

RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate: Deputy Governor
Economy

RBI comfortable with repo rate vs CPI target rate: Deputy G...

Economy

RBI rate cut important step for sustained growth: Finance M...

RBI becomes first central bank in Asia to cut rates this year
Economy

RBI becomes first central bank in Asia to cut rates this ye...

Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next 10 years
Companies

Tata group to be title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for next...

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Who said what
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Who said what

Economy

Subdued inflation prompts RBI to reduce key lending rates

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Here are the key highlights

Market retreats from record, post RBI policy review
Markets

Market retreats from record, post RBI policy review

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video