हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
7th CPC

7th Pay Commission: Govt approves pension benefits for 23 lakh retired teachers, non-teaching staff

The Union Cabinet had in June last year approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications.

7th Pay Commission: Govt approves pension benefits for 23 lakh retired teachers, non-teaching staff

New Delhi: In what could benefit 23 lakh retired teachers, non-teaching staff in Central Universities and Colleges, the Narendra Modi government has approved  revised pension benefits for them as per the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

In a series of tweets Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The narendramodi govt has revised pension of retired faculty & other non-teaching staff in Central Universities and Colleges as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.”

Around 25000 present pensioners will benefit in Central Universities and UGC maintained deemed to be universities to the tune of Rs 6000 to Rs 18000, the HRD minister further added.

The pension revision will benefit approximately 8 lakh teachers and 15 lakh non –teaching staff who retired from State Public Universities and affiliated colleges, who wish to adopt or have adopted Pay Scales prescribed for Central Universities, he said.

The Union Cabinet had in June last year approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.

All allowances are given effect from July 1, 2017.

The recommendations benefit over 1 crore employees. This includes over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners, of which 14 lakh employees and 18 lakh pensioners are from the defence forces.

Tags:
7th CPC7th pay7th CPC news7th Pay Commission7th pay commission news7th CPC allowances7th CPC latest newsSeventh Pay Commission7th CPC allowances news7th CPC allowances notification

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close