7th Pay Commission: This state govt to form expert committee on 7th CPC

New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the state government will form an expert committee regarding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

This decision was taken at the first meeting of the council of ministers.

Deb, however, did not elaborate more on the issue since. The BJP had promised in its manifesto that the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented during the first meeting of the cabinet if the BJP and its ally the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were voted to power.

The Union Cabinet had in June approved recommendations of the CPC with 34 modifications, which will mean an additional annual burden of Rs 30,748 crore on the exchequer.

All allowances are given effect from July 1, 2017.

The recommendations benefit over 1 crore employees. This includes over 47 lakh central government employees and 53 lakh pensioners, of which 14 lakh employees and 18 lakh pensioners are from the defence forces.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000, while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, it would go up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary will be Rs 56,100.