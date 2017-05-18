close
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 00:17
Aadhaar is completely secure from malware: UIDAI chairman

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said its database was completely secured and immune to attacks from any kind of malware. It allayed concerns about the security of data in Aadhaar servers in the wake of "WannaCry" ransomware attack.

"The data in the Aadhaar servers is in the encrypted form. You cannot do anything with that information, which is in an encrypted form. Aadhaar main systems, which are really so very well-designed and robustly designed that there is no concern about security in Aadhaar," UIDAI chairman J Satyanarayana said.

UIDAI presently maintains the data of about 114 crore Indians in over 6,000 servers located in Bengaluru and Manesar.

"Just 48 hours back we had big scare all over the world about this ransomware. So, in Aadhaar, people were sleeping peacefully (as they are sure of its security features)... That it is 100 per cent sure that nothing would happen. Such robust systems were put in place in Aadhaar," he said in a programme organised by the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers.

He said the government has spent Rs 7,000 crore on establishment of Aadhaar and reaped benefits of over Rs 50,000 crore in the form of weeding out bogus beneficiaries of government schemes.
 

With PTI Inputs

 

