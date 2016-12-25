close
About 75% of targeted 60,000 officers trained for GST

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:50
New Delhi: In order to implement the new indirect tax regime, the NACEN has already trained about three-fourth of the targeted 60,000 field officials for the same.

The National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics (NACEN) has been tasked with the mammoth training target of 60,000 officials of both the Centre and states.

As per the latest data (up to December 17) of NACEN, 44,259 field officers have been trained.

The government intends to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime from April, but there are apprehensions that the date would be missed because the all powerful GST Council is yet to iron out several vexed issues, including jurisdiction of Centre and state governments over tax payers.

The Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state finance minister, has so far met seven times after Parliament amended the Constitution for implementation of GST.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 3 and 4 to decide on the contentious issue of dual control over assessees and the legislation on IGST.

With PTI Inputs

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:50
