हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CNG price

After petrol and diesel, now price of CNG goes up in Delhi-NCR

The new consumer price would be effective from the midnight of September 30 and October 1, 2018.

After petrol and diesel, now price of CNG goes up in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: After petrol and diesel, now the price of Compressed natural gas (CNG) has also gone up on Sunday. The new consumer price of CNG will be Rs 44.30 per kg in Delhi while Rs 51.25 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

"The new consumer price of CNG will be Rs 44.30 per kg in Delhi and Rs 51.25 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The price of CNG in Rewari will be Rs. 54.05 per kg," said the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

The CNG price has increased by Rs 1.70 per kg in the national capital and by Rs 1.95 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Rewari, the new price of CNG is Rs 54.05 per kg and it has increased by Rs 1.80 per kg.

The new consumer price would be effective from the midnight of September 30 and October 1, 2018.

"Price of CNG increases by Rs 1.70 per kg in Delhi and Rs 1.95 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Price of CNG in Rewari increases by Rs 1.80 per kg. The new consumer price would be effective from midnight of 30 September/01 October," IGL added.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been rising continuously for quite sometime now so much so that there is a possibility that it may hit a century by Diwali - especially in cities like Mumbai. 

Although marginal, prices of petrol and diesel across the country rose once again on Sunday to ensure that there is no relief for the common man. While the petrol price was hiked by 9 paise per litre, diesel prices rose by 16 paise per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price on Sunday was at Rs 90.84 per litre while diesel was being bought at Rs 79.40. Delhi has only fared marginally better with the rates pegged at Rs 83.49 and Rs 74.79 per litre for the two fuels.

The continuous rise in transportation fuel prices has been in tandem with the increase in crude oil prices. Sector experts have said that the high excise duty in the country has also added to the high prices.

Despite the prices of petrol and diesel touching record highs with continuous hikes, the government has skirted questions on whether it is considering a tax cut on imported crude to bring down the prices.

Tags:
CNG priceFuel PricesPetrolDieselDelhiNCR

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close