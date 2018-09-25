After petrol breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai, fuel price hike continues unabated

New Delhi: Fuel prices went further up on Tuesday with the petrol price in Mumbai continued to breach Rs 90 per litre mark. The prices of petrol and diesel in the financial capital are Rs 90.22 per litre and Rs 78.69 per litre respectively.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.86 per litre while diesel is at Rs 74.12 per litre.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 82.86 Kolkata 84.68 Mumbai 90.22 Chennai 86.10

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 74.12 Kolkata 75.97 Mumbai 78.69 Chennai 78.36

Source: IOCL website

On Monday, the petrol price in Mumbai crossed the landmark level of Rs 90 per litre. Diesel prices also hit new highs for the second consecutive day. Petrol was sold at Rs 90.08 per litre in Mumbai, up from Rs 89.97 on Sunday, data on the Indian Oil Corp's website showed.

In the other key cities of Kolkata and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 84.68 (petrol), Rs 75.97 (diesel) and Rs 86.10 (petrol), Rs 78.36 (diesel), respectively.

The recent surge in transportation fuel prices comes amid increasing crude oil prices. On Monday, the price of Brent crude oil crossed the $80-per-barrel mark.

Diesel prices also rose on Monday in tandem with petrol prices.

Prices in all the four cities are at their record levels.

(With inputs from IANS)