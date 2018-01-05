Agartala linked with Bengaluru by Humsafar Express

Agartala: Tripura`s capital on Friday was linked with Bengaluru by "Humsafar Express", becoming the second city in the northeast to get a newly introduced train, equipped with modern facilities.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain flagged off the weekly train that will link the two state capitals via Kamakhya, Howrah, Cuttack and Vijayawada.

Friday`s event was a formal inaugural and services for the public will start on January 9.

The train service was launched from Kamakhya to Bengaluru (3,030 km) on December 25, 2016. Now it has been extended to Agartala.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), the train will halt at seven stations between Agartala and Guwahati and at 26 between Agartala and Bengaluru Cantonment station.

The Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service.

The NFR is now extending the railway line up to southern Tripura`s bordering town Sabroom, 135 km south of Agartala.