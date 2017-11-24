All India bank strike on December 27 for wage revision in IDBI Bank

Chennai: The two major unions in the banking sector - All India Bank Employees` Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers` Association (AIBOA) - on Friday announced sector wide strike on December 27 in support of wage revision in IDBI Bank.

In a joint statement issued here, the two unions said they have been taking up the matter repeatedly with IDBI Bank management and with the central government but the matter is dragging on endlessly.

Hence it has been decided to give a call for all-India strike in all the banks on December 27.

According to AIBEA and AIBOA, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to extend support for the December 27 strike.

The UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions in the Indian banking sector.

According to the statement, the wage revision for IDBI Bank employees was due on 1.11.2012.

The IDBI Bank employees went on two-day strike in October demanding revision of wages.