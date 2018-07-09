हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung

All you need to know about the world's largest mobile factory in Noida

Samsung is expected to increase its capability of manufacturing mobiles in India from 65 million to 120 million units.

IANS Photo

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korea president Moon Jae-in will inaugurate a Samsung manufacturing facility - the largest in the world - here on Sunday. The ceremony is expected to be all all about pomp and splendour, and was a show of strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Both leaders will take a round of the factory which boasts of state-of-the-art features which would exponentially increase the number of phones manufactured by the Korean company here.

Some of the key highlights of the new plant are:

* The plant is on a 35-acre land in Noida's Sector 81. Production first began here in 1997 when Samsung manufactured television sets.

* In June of last year, the company announced it was pumping in Rs 4,915 crore to expand the plant in order to double production.

* The expanded and modernised plant will help Samsung take its production of phones in the country from 67 million to 120 million.

* The company will also increase its production of consumer goods like television sets, fridges and air conditioners.

* With 10% of its overall production happening in India, Samsung reportedly plans to take the share up to 50% in the next three years.

* The plant will have around 70,000 employees.

(With IANS inputs)

 

