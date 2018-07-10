हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ease of Doing Business ranking

Andhra Pradesh top, Telangana second and Haryana third in 'ease of doing business' ranking

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh has topped the 'ease of doing business' ranking among states and union territories (UTs) prepared by the World Bank and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on Tuesday. Telangana came second and Haryana third in the rankings.

Last year, AP and Telangana jointly at the top spot. This year, AP topped the chart with a score of 98.42% while Telegana slipped down to number 2, scoring 98.33%. 

Here are the top 10 ranking states:

1. ANDHRA PRADESH (Score: 98.42 %)

2. TELANGANA (Score: 98.33%) 

3. HARYANA (Score: 98.07%)

4. JHARKHAND (Score: 97.99%)

5. GUJARAT (Score: 97.96 %)

6. CHHATTISGARH (Score: 97.36 %)

7. MADHYA PRADESH (Score: 97.31%)

8. KARNATAKA (Score: 96.40%)

9. RAJASTHAN (Score: 95.68%)

10. WEST BENGAL (Score: 94.70%)

The commerce and industry ministry released the ranking on Tuesday.

The ranking aims at triggering competition among states to attract investments and improve business climate.

In the latest Doing Business report of the World Bank, India's rank improved by a number of notches to 100 among 190 nations.

The government wants to be among top 50 countries in the overall ease of doing business rankings, released by the World Bank.

