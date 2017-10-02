close
Arun Jaitley to begin Dhaka visit tomorrow

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 19:01
Arun Jaitley to begin Dhaka visit tomorrow

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will begin a two-day visit to Dhaka from tomorrow during which a pact on bilateral investment promotion and protection is likely to be signed.

Besides, "a Dollar Credit Line Agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Export- Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) is likely to be signed for 3rd Line of Credit," an official statement said

It did not provide details on the line of credit.

On Wednesday, it said, a "Joint Interpretative Notes on the Agreement between India and Bangladesh for the Promotion and Protection of Investments" is likely to be signed.

On his arrival in Dhaka tomorrow, Jaitley will deliver the inaugural address at the business meeting between Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

In the evening, he will attend a dinner hosted by the High Commissioner of India, HarshVardhan Shringla.

On Wednesday, Jaitley will hold a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Finance Minister Abul Maal A Muhith.

Later, the two will launch the cashless visa services.

Jaitley will also deliver a talk on the 'Macro-economic Initiatives of the Government of India: Financial Inclusion, Demonetisation and Cashless Economy'.

Later in the afternoon, Finance Minister is likely to call on Bangladesh Prime Minister.

In the evening on October 4, the Bangladesh Finance Minister will host a dinner in the honour of the visiting Indian Finance Minister.

The minister will depart for home on October 5.

