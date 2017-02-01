Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017 pro-women: NCW Chairperson

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam today congratulated Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the pro-women measures announced in the Union budget.

The Women and Child Development Ministry received more than 25 per cent increase in terms of budget allocation this year, with the total money set aside climbing to Rs 22,095 crores from Rs 17,640 crores last year.

The amount budgeted for 'Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana' saw a four times jump with Rs 2,700 crores being set aside this year as compared to Rs 634 crores in 2016-17.

As per this scheme, Rs 6,000 will be provided to mothers who seek institutionalised delivery and vaccination.

This follows PM's announcement on New Year's Eve to expand and universalise the existing maternity benefit programme. The scheme was earlier being implemented in 53 districts across the country on a pilot basis.

The Finance Minister in his budget speech also announced setting up of 'Mahila Shakti Kendra' at village level with an allocation of Rs 500 crores in 14 lakh ICDS Anganwadi Centres.

Prime Minister's pet project "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" has been given Rs 200 crore in this year's Budget, almost a five-time increase as compared to last year.