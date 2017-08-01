Arvind Panagariya: All you want to know about him

New Delhi: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya resigned on Tuesday stating that he will return to academia. August 31 will be his last day in office.

Here is all you need to know about Arvind Panagariya

* The Indian-American Economist was professor at Columbia University. He holds a Ph.D degree in Economics from Princeton University.

* Panagariya has been on leave from Columbia University to work at the Niti Aayog.

* He was an ex-Chief Economist at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and a professor of Economics and Co-Director of Center for International Economics, University of Maryland at College Park.

* He has worked with organisations such as World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in various capacities.

* He has authored more than ten books. His book - 'India: The Emerging Giant' which was published in March 2008 by the Oxford University Press, New York, was listed as a top pick of the year.

* Apart from writing monthly column in 'The Economic Times', Panagariya has also written guest columns in the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, Hindu, India Today and Outlook.

* President of India had honored Panagariya with prestigious 'Padma Bhushan' award.