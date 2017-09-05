close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

As RBI chief, faced no government interference: Raghuram Rajan

Rajan recalled he became RBI Governor in September 2013 at a time of crisis for the Indian economy.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 20:48
As RBI chief, faced no government interference: Raghuram Rajan

Chennai: Speaking of the government`s relations with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said that personally he had enjoyed a substantial degree of independence from any interference in his functioning.

"I basically had a fair amount of independence... I worked with two governments," Rajan said at the release here of his book "I do what I do", which he described as essentially a compilation of the speeches he delivered as the RBI Governor.

"I managed to carry out the agenda that I had set out in my first speech," he said.

Rajan recalled he became RBI Governor in September 2013 at a time of crisis for the Indian economy.

"There was no interference in carrying out my agenda. I had a good relationship with both governments... and I kept them informed," he added.

In 2016, however, on completion of his three-year term, Rajan became the first Indian central bank governor since Independence not to have his tenure renewed.

A few months before his term finished, Rajan announced that he would be returning to his teaching position in the US at the end of his tenure at the RBI.

TAGS

Raghuram RajanRBIIndian economyRBI GovernorRaghuram Rajan's book launch

From Zee News

Markets

Rupee struggles to stay afloat; down 7 paise at 64.12 vs US...

CPRL board to meet on Wednesday, fate of 169 McDonalds outlets uncertain
Companies

CPRL board to meet on Wednesday, fate of 169 McDonalds outl...

HC dismisses Vodafone&#039;s plea on Interconnection Usage Charges
Companies

HC dismisses Vodafone's plea on Interconnection Usage...

Higher tax mop-up has 12 states in Rs 4000 crore fiscal surplus in Q1
Economy

Higher tax mop-up has 12 states in Rs 4000 crore fiscal sur...

Centre yet to fix a sum as minimum monthly national wage
Economy

Centre yet to fix a sum as minimum monthly national wage

Banks sans Aadhaar enrolment centres face Rs 20,000 fine from Oct
Companies

Banks sans Aadhaar enrolment centres face Rs 20,000 fine fr...

NSE issues alert on Locky Ransomware
Markets

NSE issues alert on Locky Ransomware

Chemical, fertiliser, pharma turnover at Rs 13.5 lakh crore
Companies

Chemical, fertiliser, pharma turnover at Rs 13.5 lakh crore

&#039;Undersea pipeline from Iran can bring cheaper gas to India&#039;
International Business

'Undersea pipeline from Iran can bring cheaper gas to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video