Assam Budget 2018-19: Key Highlights

Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday presented the state's first e-Budget at the legislative Assembly. The state Budget is available on Google app while conventional paper Budget has also been made available.

Here are the key highlights of Assam Budget 2018-19

Cess on green tea leaves completely exempted. Exemption limits under the Agriculture Income Tax Act raised up to 2.5 lakh from the exemption limit of Rs 1 lakh and the other tax slabs have already been rationalized

13,000 urban youths to be trained under Deendayal Antyodoya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)

Rs 16 crore allocated under Sanjeevani- Village Health Outreach Program in 7680 villages of Assam

Each panchayat will be given Re 25,000 to organize Gaon Panchayat level Football tournament

Rs 5 crore each for installing flood lights in stadium in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Karimganj, Diphu, Mangaldai, Tezpur & Tinsukia thereby strengthening rural sports infra

Rs 5 crore for providing Self Employment grants to Educated Youths under Atal Atma Sansthapon Yojana

Govt to set Media Fellowship for pursuing higher studies in journalism so that 20 journalists can be selected for this fellowship at rate of Rs 50,000 each. One-time grant of Rs 10 lakh

Pension Scheme for Journalists

Rs 91 Crore allocated for carrying out of NRC works for 2018-19

6 tourist PS, 1 each at KazirangaNationalPark, ManasNationalPark (Barpeta), DibruSaikhowaNational Park (Tinsukia), NameriNationalPark (Sonitpur), OrangNationalPark (Rowta), and one at Guwahati

Rs 100 crore in the financial year 2018-19 for Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI)

Reservation of two seats in our medical colleges for students from other North-Eastern states that do not have a State medical college

Rs 50 crore earmarked to strengthen Food & Civil Supplies Department

Daily Wage of Home Guards to increase from Rs 250 per day to Rs 300 per day. The enhanced wages will start from FY 2018-19

Salary allowances of Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers to be increase by Rs 1000 and of Anganwadi Helpers by Rs 500

Financial assistance in form of a onetime grant of Rs 5 Lakh to families of the staff members who die in harness. Rs 45 crore against various societies

Girls in Assam (age 12-20) with family income below Rs 5 lakh can avail of an annual stipend of Re 600 which'll be directly transferred to her bank a/c linked to their DOB. Payments will automatically stop once they reach 20 years

Govt proposes to cover 5 lakh girls during the financial year 2018-19 under the monthly stipend for purchase of sanitary napkins. A sum of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for this scheme

Each line Sardar in Tea Garden will be provided with a smartphone of around Re 3,000

Rs 99 Crore for payment of outstanding PF dues, gratuity, arrear wages, salary, bonus, etc. of a retired worker & staff of Assam Tea Corporation

Token provision of Rs 20 crore to construct paver block roads along labour lines in all Tea Gardens in Assam

To provide an assistance of Re 5000 for medical treatment for our differently abled people under Deen Dayal Divyang Xahajya Achoni

An amount of Rs 100 crore will be parked in a Credit Guarantee fund, which will act as a guarantee in case of failure of a project

The guarantee will cover up to 50 percent of loan amount taken from scheduled commercial banks & RRBs for loans up to Re 50 Lakh

New scholarship scheme for girl children belonging to the Minority Communities

Conversion of 1000 Timber Bridges into RCC Bridges

City Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF): Those with the population above 40000 (Census 2011) and accordingly, government proposes to bring 8 new towns under the scheme.

Govt will invest Rs 14,800 per individual under skills training program

Uttoron State Government Signature Projects for Legislative Constituencies: Over next 3 years, Gov will select 2 villages in each of the 126 assembly constituencies which wd then be supported as model villages with holistic, inclusive social & ecoc devt as fundamental objectives

Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Aru Jeevan Suraksha Yojana: To incentivize digitization of ecoy of Tea Garden employees, and for financial inclusion, Rs 5K will be credited to bank a/cs of each Tea Garden employee who opened their Accounts immediately post-demon

SVAYEM (Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment) Yojana to be launched in FY 18-19

Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana: A scheme to promote at least one lakh self-sustainable, self-help groups (SHGs) in the State through loan and capital subsidy will be launched in the upcoming financial year

Six Government Medical Colleges and 11 District Hospitals will be strengthened by 2019 to provide varying degrees of cancer care

Inclusive Cancer Control Programme: A Partnership with Tata Trusts

An entire sum of Rs 980 crore has been allocated in one go, during the Financial Year 2018-19

Assam Government has constituted a commitee to examine the anomalies in 7th APPPC report. The report is under examination and the grievances of the employees will be resolved shortly