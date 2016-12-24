Avoid discussing official decisions on Twitter, Facebook: CBDT to I-T

New Delhi: A directive has been issued by the CBDT to the Income Tax department officials to avoid discussing official decisions on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and others.

A directive in this regard has been issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the policy-making body of the tax department.

"It has been noticed that some officers of the department are frequently discussing official decisions, including minutes of in-camera meetings on social media platforms like Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook and others. Such discussion or circulation of official material without authorisation of the Competent Authority is to be avoided.

"It is reiterated that specific officers are authorised for posting information on these social media platforms on behalf of the Income Tax department. Unauthorised or unofficial circulation of minutes of meetings, official discussions of any kind on social media must be avoided at all costs," CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra wrote to his regional chiefs recently.

Officials said the CBDT had come across various instances in this regard in the past and hence had issued the latest directive.

The letter also quotes service rules, Rule 11 of the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1964, in this context.

The department has an official handle on micro-blogging site Twitter-- '@IncomeTaxIndia'-- where it issues official information to the public.

With PTI inputs